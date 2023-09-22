Justice Clarence Thomas attended private Koch donor parties, report says

FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a new group portrait, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. According to an article, Thomas attended at least two private donor parties put on by the Koch Network. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New reporting from ProPublica details a close relationship between Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and the Koch network.

According to the article, Thomas attended at least two private donor parties put on by the political organization founded by libertarian billionaires Charles and David Koch.

Sources said he was brought in with the hope that access to him would encourage donors to keep giving.

Financial disclosures for two Supreme Court justices have been released. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES, POOL, INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, MANIFOLD PRODUCTIONS INC., FOX NEWS)

A spokesperson for the Koch network told ProPublica that Thomas wasn’t present for fundraising conversations.

There’s been no comment yet from Thomas.

This close relationship is likely to stir ethical questions since the Koch network occasionally supports litigation that has gone before the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed when her pickup truck went off a cliff in Sheboygan County
Woman dies after vehicle goes off cliff in Sheboygan County
Michigan State Police
Missing 2-year-old Menominee County girl found safe, sleeping on dog, after extensive search
Steven Baye was charged in Brown County with child enticement
Green Bay man accused of trying to entice 13-year-old runaway from Hawaii
Proposed bill would make herbal supplement Kratom legal in WI
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) scrambles up field in the first half of a...
Love ready for first regular season start at Lambeau Field

Latest News

FILE - Jessica Burgess, the mother of a teen who allegedly illegally aborted and disposed a...
Mother sentenced for giving abortion pills to pregnant daughter in Nebraska
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical Storm Ophelia forms off the US mid-Atlantic coast, expected to bring heavy rain and wind
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee speaks during Senate...
Sen. Menendez, wife indicted on bribe charges as probe finds $100,000 in gold bars, prosecutors say
Maryland surgeons for the second time have transplanted a pig’s heart into a dying man.
Surgeons for the second time have transplanted a pig’s heart into a dying man