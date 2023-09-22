Green Bay garage fire causes $15,000 damage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire in a detached garage on Green Bay’s east side was extinguished swiftly, but not before it caused an estimated $15,000 in damage.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was dispatched to the 1000-block of N. Henry St. just after 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The first units found a small fire in the back of the garage and had it out in 5 minutes. The fire department says they prevented the flames from reaching the roof or other parts of the garage.

What started the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.