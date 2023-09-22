Green Bay garage fire causes $15,000 damage

Green Bay Metro Fire Department at a garage fire on N. Henry St.
Green Bay Metro Fire Department at a garage fire on N. Henry St.(Green Bay Metro Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire in a detached garage on Green Bay’s east side was extinguished swiftly, but not before it caused an estimated $15,000 in damage.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was dispatched to the 1000-block of N. Henry St. just after 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The first units found a small fire in the back of the garage and had it out in 5 minutes. The fire department says they prevented the flames from reaching the roof or other parts of the garage.

What started the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed when her pickup truck went off a cliff in Sheboygan County
Woman dies after vehicle goes off cliff in Sheboygan County
Michigan State Police
Missing 2-year-old Menominee County girl found safe, sleeping on dog, after extensive search
Steven Baye was charged in Brown County with child enticement
Green Bay man accused of trying to entice 13-year-old runaway from Hawaii
Proposed bill would make herbal supplement Kratom legal in WI
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) scrambles up field in the first half of a...
Love ready for first regular season start at Lambeau Field

Latest News

People in recovery work together at a packaging plant
Recovery center has weeks-long waiting list
Pulaski High School (file)
Students return to Pulaski High School after bomb threat
Winnebago County authorities are asking the public to locate a missing Utica man whose wife had...
Winnebago County authorities search for missing man
Appleton East students raise money for cancer fight