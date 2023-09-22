Excitement builds ahead of Packers home opener game weekend

Lambeau Field
Lambeau Field
By Emily Reilly
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Stadium staff and fans are getting ready for Sunday’s Packers-Saints home opener and there is plenty going on around Lambeau.

It won’t be long before the stadium is filled with tens of thousands of excited fans from near and far.

Ahead of the game is a free concert near the Kwik Trip Gate on Saturday at 5 p.m. You’ll hear some rock songs you may recognize.

“We have Stone Temple Pilots and Collective Soul. Two acts that should generate a lot of interest. It’s a great way to get the weekend started,” said Aaron Popkey, the Director of Public Affairs with the Green Bay Packers.

If you want a bite to eat, there’s eleven new concession items on the menu this year, and other highly anticipated renovations.

“We are really excited about the upper concourse which was our main focus of renovations this off season a $50 million project to convert multiple concession stands to grab and go,” said Popkey.

Dozens of former Packers players will be at the stadium on Sunday for alumni weekend.

“Even if you’re not coming to the game, we know from history that a lot of residents and others come in to take the concert in. It’s a great entertainment piece, but also to soak up the energy in a home game weekend,” said Popkey.

Stadium officials are reminding fans to have mobile tickets ready to go, and of course, don’t forget to bring your best cheering voice!

