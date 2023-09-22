CPSC: The do’s and don’ts of safe infant sleep

The Consumer Product Safety Commission offers do's and don'ts for your infant's sleeping
By Aisha Morales
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A reminder about the best ways to keep your baby safe while they’re sleeping.

Nursery injuries and deaths are serious. Thousands of babies end up in the hospital every year because of an injury that happens in their own nursery, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The hard reality is, 100 babies suffocated in the U.S. between 2018 and 2020, and close to 69,000 kids under the age of five were treated in emergency rooms because of nursery products.

September is Baby Safety Month, and the CPSC is urging you to check your baby’s sleep space with some do’s and don’ts:

DO - use products intended for sleep, including cribs, bassinets, and bedside sleepers that meet federal requirements.

DO - remember “bare is best.” Have nothing but a fitted sheet in the crib.

DO - always place your baby on their back.

DO - move your baby to their crib if they fall asleep elsewhere.

DON’T - add blankets, pillows or crib bumpers to your baby’s crib.

DON’T - let your child sleep in an inclined product such as a rocker, bouncer, swing or glider.

You can keep track of the most current CPSC recalls at Recalls.gov and https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls.

Do's and Don'ts for infant sleep safety