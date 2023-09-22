COVID-19 cases tripled in Outagamie County
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County officials say COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
The daily average number of positive COVID-19 cases has tripled in that county since the beginning of the month.
That figure is only from tests reported by health care providers, not at-home COVID-19 tests.
As we head into flu season, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services encourages anyone 6 months and older to be up-to-date on vaccines.
Starting Monday, Sept. 25, you can visit covidtests.gov to order free, rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests.
