COVID-19 cases tripled in Outagamie County

The daily average number of cases tripled since the start of this month
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County officials say COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

The daily average number of positive COVID-19 cases has tripled in that county since the beginning of the month.

That figure is only from tests reported by health care providers, not at-home COVID-19 tests.

As we head into flu season, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services encourages anyone 6 months and older to be up-to-date on vaccines.

Starting Monday, Sept. 25, you can visit covidtests.gov to order free, rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed when her pickup truck went off a cliff in Sheboygan County
Woman dies after vehicle goes off cliff in Sheboygan County
Michigan State Police
Missing 2-year-old Menominee County girl found safe, sleeping on dog, after extensive search
Steven Baye was charged in Brown County with child enticement
Green Bay man accused of trying to entice 13-year-old runaway from Hawaii
Proposed bill would make herbal supplement Kratom legal in WI
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) scrambles up field in the first half of a...
Love ready for first regular season start at Lambeau Field

Latest News

Appleton East students raise money for cancer fight
Adult advisors at Kaukauna High School train for "Sources of Strength," a program to help...
22 local schools offer teens with depression “Sources of Strength”
CPSC: The do’s and don’ts of safe infant sleep
Five dollars from the sale of each Packers vs. Cancer knit cap goes directly to the Vince...
Packers help cancer patients with annual hat sales