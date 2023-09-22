CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Don’t ignore a data breach letter

A cyber-attack affected numerous companies, potentially affecting millions of people
A laptop computer, sitting on the desk of a home office, displays on its screen a generated...
People are beginning to receive data breach notification letters after the MOVEit Transfer cyberattack this summer(INVESTIGATETV)
By Tammy Elliott
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Consumer First Alert about a cyberattack potentially affecting millions of people.

In Northeast Wisconsin, people are starting to get letters notifying them they might be a victim of a data breach.

Don’t ignore this letter.

A Green Bay viewer called Action 2 News. She received a letter, too, and she wanted to get the word out after mentioning to a friend and finding out her friend got a letter, too.

The letter is from PBI, which stands for Pension Benefit Information. Our caller didn’t think she ever did business with them, but PBI provides services for many insurance and financial companies and pension funds.

PBI’s website says it was impacted in the global “MOVEit Transfer” cyberattack in May.

The FBI and cybersecurity officials are investigating the MOVEit cyberattack, which is attributed to a ransomware gang linked to Russia.

MOVEit Transfer software is widely used by businesses to securely share files online.

A previously unknown flaw allowed cybercriminals to get into the system to copy and steal files. They hold companies for ransom and use this to profit from identity theft.

This attack potentially affects 60 million people.

The U.S. government confirmed the Department of Energy was hit. ABC News reports the BBC and British Airways are among big-name victims. Johns Hopkins Health System and University confirmed it was hit.

Wisconsin Consumer Protection tracks data breaches. It says if you get a data breach notification letter, first verify it’s real, then follow the suggested steps to protect your information: Sign up for any credit monitoring that may be available and monitor your accounts.

Just because you get a letter doesn’t necessarily mean you are a victim of identity theft, but don’t ignore the risk.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed when her pickup truck went off a cliff in Sheboygan County
Woman dies after vehicle goes off cliff in Sheboygan County
Michigan State Police
Missing 2-year-old Menominee County girl found safe, sleeping on dog, after extensive search
Steven Baye was charged in Brown County with child enticement
Green Bay man accused of trying to entice 13-year-old runaway from Hawaii
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) scrambles up field in the first half of a...
Love ready for first regular season start at Lambeau Field
Malik Heath among many players in position battles to leave an impression in Saturday's victory.
Sen. Baldwin tries again with Go Pack Go Act

Latest News

Adult advisors at Kaukauna High School train for "Sources of Strength," a program to help...
22 local schools offer teens with depression “Sources of Strength”
Adult advisors at Kaukauna High School train for "Sources of Strength," a program to help...
Schools help teens with depression find Sources of Strength
Wayne Siems, 65, left home Sept. 15 after recently purchasing a handgun and 3 boxes of ammunition
Winnebago County man's wife dies after his disappearance
Titletown concert stage
Things to know for the Stone Temple Pilots, Collective Soul concert in Green Bay Saturday