Board books recalled due to choking hazard

The bindings of the Rainbow Road books have plastic rings which can detach from the book
Plastic rings can come off of the Rainbow Road books for babies and small children
By Aisha Morales
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Board books that pose a choking hazard to babies and young children are being recalled.

There are seven books in the Rainbow Road book series. The bindings have plastic rings, and there are at least two reports of the things detaching from the books, posing a choking hazard.

  • Animal Counting
  • Dinosaur’s First Words
  • Old MacDonald Had a Farm
  • There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly
  • Things That Go!
  • Unicorn’s Colors
  • Where’s My Bottom?
  • Rainbow Road Book Box

The books were sold through major retailers, including Amazon, Target, Barnes & Noble, and Sam’s Club. They were sold individually for about $10 and a book box that included four books for $21.

About 260,000 were sold in the U.S. for $10, and $21 for the book box. Another 12,900 were sold in Canada.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Make Believe Ideas is offering owners of the Rainbow Road books a refund in the form of a gift card with instructions on how to dispose of the books.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed when her pickup truck went off a cliff in Sheboygan County
Woman dies after vehicle goes off cliff in Sheboygan County
Michigan State Police
Missing 2-year-old Menominee County girl found safe, sleeping on dog, after extensive search
Steven Baye was charged in Brown County with child enticement
Green Bay man accused of trying to entice 13-year-old runaway from Hawaii
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) scrambles up field in the first half of a...
Love ready for first regular season start at Lambeau Field
Malik Heath among many players in position battles to leave an impression in Saturday's victory.
Sen. Baldwin tries again with Go Pack Go Act

Latest News

Adult advisors at Kaukauna High School train for "Sources of Strength," a program to help...
22 local schools offer teens with depression “Sources of Strength”
Adult advisors at Kaukauna High School train for "Sources of Strength," a program to help...
Schools help teens with depression find Sources of Strength
People are beginning to receive data breach notification letters after the MOVEit Transfer...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Don’t ignore a data breach letter
Wayne Siems, 65, left home Sept. 15 after recently purchasing a handgun and 3 boxes of ammunition
Winnebago County man's wife dies after his disappearance