Board books recalled due to choking hazard

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Board books that pose a choking hazard to babies and young children are being recalled.

There are seven books in the Rainbow Road book series. The bindings have plastic rings, and there are at least two reports of the things detaching from the books, posing a choking hazard.

Animal Counting

Dinosaur’s First Words

Old MacDonald Had a Farm

There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly

Things That Go!

Unicorn’s Colors

Where’s My Bottom?

Rainbow Road Book Box

The books were sold through major retailers, including Amazon, Target, Barnes & Noble, and Sam’s Club. They were sold individually for about $10 and a book box that included four books for $21.

About 260,000 were sold in the U.S. for $10, and $21 for the book box. Another 12,900 were sold in Canada.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Make Believe Ideas is offering owners of the Rainbow Road books a refund in the form of a gift card with instructions on how to dispose of the books.

