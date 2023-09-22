Attorney for Taylor Schabusiness asks for delay in sentencing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The sentencing hearing for Taylor Schabusiness could be delayed if a judge agrees to a request from Schabusiness’s attorney.

Schabusiness was convicted of three felonies, including first-degree-intentional homicide, for the gruesome murder of Shad Thyrion in February of 2022. She was accused of killing and dismembering him.

Shabusiness faces a potential sentence of life in prison. Her sentencing date is currently set for September 26.

Documents submitted to the court this week from Schabusiness’s attorney, Christopher Froelich, filed a motion asking for a continuance on the sentencing and requesting the judge reschedule the hearing for another date.

Froelich says due to Schabusiness’s “current observation and watch status” in jail, he has not been able to meet with her in person to go over the court’s pre-sentence investigation (PSI) report. Froelich has reviewed it on his own, but he also wants to go over it with his client.

While the court did its own PSI, Froelich hired an outside group to do an independent pre-sentence investigation. Froelich argues his independent investigator has not been able to meet with Schabusienss because of her status. So, Froelich filed a motion to reschedule sentencing.

The judge has not yet answered the request. An answer could possibly come on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.