Appleton Police call on community to expand neighborhood watch programs

Appleton Police are working to recruit more people and expand the city's neighborhood watch programs.
By Holly Brantley
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Putting more eyes and ears on the streets in Appleton. Police are working to recruit more people and expand the city’s neighborhood watch programs.

Neighborhoods in Appleton are networking to keep each other safe. For Jim Case that neighborhood is Erb Park.

“That neighborhood has become absolutely our home and the investment we made there we want to continue so all the neighbors can thrive,” said Case.

Case is the registered neighborhood leader.

“So we work with the city to establish programming to use resources to develop resources to that neighbors and the neighborhood can thrive,” explained Case.

Part of that includes neighborhood watch.

“A good neighborhood program can invite people to come together and invite people across divisions and boundaries,” said Case.

Appleton Police Lt. Meghan Cash says neighborhood watch programs like Erb Park’s help them fight crime daily.

“You know what’s normal in your neighborhood,” said Lt. Cash.

Police say getting more citizens to connect is a priority building on a map of more than 75 watch groups, covering it in blue.

“Really our neighborhoods in the city of Appleton are the eyes and ears,” said Lt. Cash.

Case says technology helps get more people involved, breaking the ice before face-to-face connections.

“So many people like the social media aspect of it,” said Case.

Case and Lt. Cash say starting a group is easy. The Appleton Police Department has everything you need to begin partnering with the police to keep your streets safe.

