Appleton East students raise money for cancer fight

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton East High School is raising money for a cancer foundation.

The school’s key club, DECA, and football team are working together for the fundraising event called East Tackles Cancer. This year’s focus is on fighting breast cancer.

They’re selling shirts and making donations with a money bucket collection when Appleton East plays Fond du Lac Friday night.

There’s a one-lap walk to honor those who fought cancer. Both teams will join together to form a tunnel with candles to show support for those who are walking.

