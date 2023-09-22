22 local schools offer teens with depression “Sources of Strength”

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - An ambitious local project is helping teens tackle depression. Kaukauna High School is one of 22 schools in our area offering “Sources of Strength.”

Project coordinators say resiliency is like a muscle, and they’re trying to build up that strength through 8 protective factors.

The model focuses on improving some key life areas like physical and mental health, positive friends, and generosity.

More than 30% of students reported feeling “sad and hopeless” in 2021, according to the latest Youth Risk Behavior Survey from the Wisconsin Department of Instruction. Even more concerning, 18% of students said they seriously considered dying by suicide.

That’s why programs like Sources of Strength are critical right now. Action 2 News sat in on a training session for adult advisors who are running Sources of Strength at Kaukauna High School this year.

“If you’re playing basketball with your friend and they break their leg, you get help, you call 911, you get the coach, you connect them with help. We’re going to create this new social norm that asking for help around mental health is just as important,” project coordinator Wendy Harris said.

Students taking advantage of the program report more resilient friendships and stronger connections to adults in schools so they can share mental health concerns.

“Knowing that this is a safe, comfortable, connected place for them, to be where they can focus on the positives, be there for each other, and know that they have someone to talk to, it’s a huge win for them,” Joy Paffenroth, the choir director at Kaukauna High School, said.

Sources of Strength is part of a larger, data-driven initiative in Calumet, Outagamie and Winnebago counties called Healthy Teen Minds. More data is coming as the program transitions from the control of NEW Mental Health Connection to CESA 6.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.