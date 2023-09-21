Wisconsin Superintendent of Schools delivers 2023 State of Education address

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - State Superintendent of Schools Jill Underly says a boost in education funding still falls short in addressing a teacher shortage and the needs of school facilities statewide.

Underly delivered her third state of education address at the state capitol and criticized the GOP’s efforts to limit the teaching of racism’s history and impacts in schools. She also called out the emphasis on test scores as markers of student success.

“They want their schools to be places where they can study complicated histories, have meaningful discussions, and learn how to be involved citizens in a world that grows more diverse by the day,” said Dr. Jill Underly, State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The state’s two-year budget includes a billion-dollar funding increase for schools which is significantly less than the 2.6 billion originally proposed by Governor Tony Evers.

Senator Duey Stroebel (R – Cedarburg) issued the following statement in response to the State of the Education address:

“The State of Education in Wisconsin is in a better position due to Republican leadership. Republicans continue to focus on funding students for academic success. It’s unfortunate that Underly failed to highlight the historic bipartisan investment in K-12 public, independent charter and choice schools over the biennium. Instead, Underly spent most of her speech discussing a stretched analogy to the ‘Very Hungry Caterpillar’ and left-wing talking points on diversity, equity and inclusion. This is a reminder how the left is out-of-touch and no amount of additional K-12 funding is enough for some.”

“It’s worth mentioning the historic agreement that was struck between Governor Evers and legislative Republicans on K-12 education this budget cycle. Besides the record increase in public school resources to the tune of $1.2 billion, the compromise included a remarkable $280 million investment in choice and charter schools. Republicans also worked with Underly and other stakeholders on a critical phonics and literacy bill. These accomplishments are great news for the future of education in Wisconsin and should receive bipartisan praise.”

