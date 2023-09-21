WARM WEATHER CONTINUES

More areas of fog may develop towards dawn again Thursday morning. It’s most likely to form in the Northwoods and into Upper Michigan, but is possible anywhere. It could be locally dense through 8-10 a.m. Lows will be mild in the mid 50s to lower 60s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and another warm day is anticipated. Highs will top out around 80° with only an isolated PM shower or storm possible.

The warm temperatures continue through Friday as will the chance for a stray shower or storm. Most areas will stay dry both days. Saturday marks the start of the Fall season, and temperatures will begin to trend cooler. We’ll see more clouds and scattered showers are possible, but the steadiest rain will remain to our west. Highs will top out in the mid 70s. Sunday will be cooler with highs closer to 70° and mostly cloudy skies. Scattered rain is possible, but again, the steadiest/heaviest rain will be over western Wisconsin.

If you’ll be attending the Packers home opener on Sunday, you may want to bring a poncho just in case. But, even if there is rain, it will not be falling the entire game. More scattered showers are possible on Monday as a slow moving storm system shift by the area. Those showers will most likely be south//east of the area by Tuesday. Highs next week will be in the upper half of the 60s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Areas of fog, especially NORTH. LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and slightly humid. An isolated PM thundershower possible. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Thundershowers mainly WEST. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers at times. HIGH: 76 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers... steadist in western WI. HIGH: 71 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit cooler with scattered showers. HIGH: 69 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A chance of rain... mainly SOUTH. HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 68

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.