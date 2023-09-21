Supply chain issues delay opening of Mulva Cultural Center to November

Artist concept for the Mulva Cultural Center in De Pere (image provided)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials confirm supply chain issues have delayed the opening of the Mulva Cultural Center in De Pere.

Ground was broken at the site on South Broadway in the summer of 2021.

The $70 million project is now slated to finish in November with no specific opening date yet announced.

As we told you in May, the center’s first exhibit will focus on the early years of the Beatles.

