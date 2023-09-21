Sen. Baldwin tries again with Go Pack Go Act

The bill would ensure everyone in Wisconsin can watch Green Bay Packers TV broadcasts
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WBAY) - Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin has reintroduced the Go Pack Go Act, which aims to ensure all Wisconsinites have access to Packers game TV broadcasts.

The senator first introduced the bill in 2018. It would require cable and satellite providers to give state subscribers access to programming from broadcast television stations in a Wisconsin media market.

Baldwin’s office says more than 415,000 live in 13 counties assigned to out-of-state markets and may lack access to Packers games.

“The Vikings, the Packers and the Lions all play Sunday at noon, and that means there’s going to be just shy of half a million Wisconsinites who are not going to be able to watch their beloved Packers play,” the senator said.

Sen. Baldwin also sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell asking for better scheduling to avoid conflicts with Vikings and Lions games.

