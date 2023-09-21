‘Rock The Block’ program helps homeowners on Doty Island

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity kicked off a three-day neighborhood project on Wednesday.

This year it took place on Doty Island in Neenah. Rock The Block Program aims to revitalize neighborhoods through a series of projects on older homes in the span of just a few days.

The goal is to improve any issues so the neighborhood can be around for future generations aiming specifically to improve homeowner safety.

A program recipient said her house had water leaks and a damaged porch and she was struggling to pay the expenses to repair it.

“I’m so grateful. It’s lifted a burden off of me. It’s a beginning of not having to worry day to day. coming home wondering if someone is going to fall down the steps that went through my chair,” said Yolanda Brant.

Volunteers are carrying out home renovations of up to ten thousand dollars for each project. The event continues through Saturday.

