Missing 2-year-old Menominee County girl found safe, sleeping on dog, after extensive search

FAITHORN, Mich. (WLUC) - A local resident on an ATV found a missing two-year-old girl safe late Wednesday night in rural northwest Menominee County.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers from the Iron Mountain post were called to a home in the Faithorn area around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday for a missing 2-year-old girl. The girl had walked away from her home along with two family dogs.

Police say an extensive search effort involved drones, multiple police K9 teams, search & rescue, police and local citizens. Assets and personnel from surrounding counties in Michigan and Wisconsin were active in the search.

A local citizen on an ATV located the girl approximately three miles from her home near midnight. The girl was asleep, using her smaller dog as a pillow while the larger one stayed nearby.

She was checked by medical staff and appeared to be in good health. Cooperation and coordination by various government and volunteer agencies in conjunction with community efforts contributed to the successful outcome, police say.

The Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post thanked everyone involved in locating the young girl.

