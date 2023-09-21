Highway 47 blocked for hours after crash involving two semis in Shawano County

Single vehicle accident leaves 2 injured.
Single vehicle accident leaves 2 injured.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP OF LESSOR, Wis. (WBAY) - A highway was blocked for hours as crews and law enforcement worked to clear and investigate a crash involving two semis in Shawano County.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded around 7:50 a.m. Thursday to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 47, just north of Co Rd S.

Upon arriving on scene, both semis were disabled in the lane of travel and the sheriff’s office said the entirety of Hwy 47 in that area was shut down. Detours were set up to reroute traffic.

Upon investigating the crash, the sheriff’s office said it was determined the semi traveling northbound crossed the center line. The driver of the southbound semi attempted to avoid the crash and swerved towards the northbound lane. The semis then struck each other in the southbound lane of travel. The driver of the semi headed northbound had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the semi headed southbound did not sustain any injuries in the crash.

Highway 47 remained closed while the crash was investigated and the semis were able to be removed. The highway was reopened for travel just after 3:00 p.m.

Names of those involved weren’t released.

