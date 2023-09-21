Green Bay man charged in attack on brother with a knife

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A court commissioner set cash bond at $100,000 Wednesday afternoon for a Green Bay man accused in a violent attack against his brother.

Matthew Dorner was charged with one count attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments and one count of disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments.

In the criminal complaint, officers responded to a home on St. Agnes Drive Wednesday morning to reports of a man stabbing his brother and possibly killing him.

Dorner’s mother says the two brothers were sitting in the living room, watching TV, when out of nowhere, Matthew started arguing with his brother; it escalated, and Matthew reportedly grabbed a knife.

Documents say Matthew has lived in the house his entire life, never had a job, and has had a mental illness his whole life, but never got checked out or diagnosed and was on no medication.

Prosecutors say Dorner confessed to the crime while in the back of a squad car and expressed remorse for what he’d done. He is due back in court on Wednesday morning.

