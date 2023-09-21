Fox Valley recovery center raising money to lower waiting list

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A drug and alcohol treatment center in the Fox Valley has a weeks-long waiting list -- the longest it’s been in some time.

September is Recovery Awareness Month, and every year during this month donations to Apricity are being matched.

There is a treatment facility for women and a facility for men, plus a sober living house.

There’s also a packaging plant where people in recovery can work with others going through the same thing in a supportive environment. You don’t have to be in treatment at one of the facilities to work there.

“Our goal is to help people find a better path. The path that they’re on or have lived for many years has not worked for them. Our goal is to get them into treatment, get them sober, help them find a job, help, them find housing whether it’s in our sober living house or in a different facility, even back home if that’s a safe place,” Jolie VerVoot, president of residential treatment, said.

One of the team leaders says Apricity put her on the path to recovery.

“Being here has given me my life back. I learned to be an adult and a mom, and I’ll be five years clean this year which is the longest I’ve been clean, and I’ve rebuilt my relationship with my son,” Emma Labs said. “We do recover. We are just like everyone else.”

Ideally, the longer someone stays in treatment, the better the outcome.

Though Medicaid has started paying for treatment, the reimbursement rate is not very high, and the longer you stay in treatment, the less Medicaid will reimburse.

If you would like to help, Apricity says any amount helps and will be doubled through the match.

You can also donate items like linens and toiletries.

