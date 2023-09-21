Former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson accuses Rudy Giuliani of groping

FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson accused Rudy Giuliani of groping her on Jan. 6, 2021.
FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson accused Rudy Giuliani of groping her on Jan. 6, 2021.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide in the Trump White House, claims in a new book that Rudy Giuliani groped her.

Hutchinson said it happened backstage at the rally before former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

She details her time in the Trump administration and afterward in a book titled “Enough” that is set to be published next week.

Hutchinson writes that Giuliani put his hands under her blazer, then her skirt at the rally, and she said the incident was seen by others.

A political adviser to Giuliani called Hutchinson’s claims a “disgusting lie.” He said it’s fair to ask why she is coming out with allegations from two and a half years ago as part of the marketing campaign for her upcoming book.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed when her pickup truck went off a cliff in Sheboygan County
Woman dies after vehicle goes off cliff in Sheboygan County
Peanut butter cakes sold at Walmart were labeled as chocolate chip and don't mention peanuts, a...
Walmart cakes recalled
Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol aerial enforcement in five counties this week
WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
State revokes licenses of Dodge County auto dealers
Police lights
SWAT teams assist in Neenah search warrant, person in custody

Latest News

Jimmy Kimmel cancels "Strike Force Three" live show after testing positive for COVID-19.
Late-night hosts cancel ‘Strike Force Three’ live show after Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19
Police in Boulder said a man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly driving through...
Man arrested, accused of trying to run over several people in park
Malik Heath among many players in position battles to leave an impression in Saturday's victory.
Sen. Baldwin tries again with Go Pack Go Act
The bill would ensure everyone in Wisconsin can watch Packers game broadcasts
Sen. Baldwin reintroduces Go Pack Go Act