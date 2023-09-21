FDA’s new strategy to keep baby formula safe

The FDA wants to prevent an outbreak like last year that led to a nationwide formula shortage
By Aisha Morales
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The FDA is developing a strategy to protect babies from contaminated baby formula.

Last year, babies were getting sick from a bacteria called Cronobacter sakazakii.

The outbreak of illnesses led to the temporary shutdown of the Abbott Nutrition production plant in Michigan last year. That led to a nationwide baby formula shortage.

The FDA says it plans to work closely with anyone in the baby formula industry to talk about ways to keep it safe. Ideas include hiring specially trained people who can conduct baby formula inspections at the facilities that make it.

Another part of the strategy is to keep issuing letters to baby formula companies to make sure they’re maintaining safe practices in their facilities.

The FDA is also making sure materials are available to the public on the FDA website to keep families up-to-date on what’s happening.

