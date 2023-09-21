Erin Brockovich speaks to empower women at Power of the Purse

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - An event empowering women and girls in our area returns. Power of the Purse is raising money to create positive change.

The Women’s Fund of Greater Green Bay is raising more than $1.5 million for programs expanding opportunities for women and girls.

“When we invest in our women and girls in our community, it makes our community overall stronger and we’re making an impact on generations to come,” Amanda Gay of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation said.

The Women’s Fund event features a different speaker every year. This year they’ll hear from Erin Brockovich, who became an advocate for clean water after speaking out against PG&E in the 1990s. She alleged the company contaminated her town’s drinking water, and her actions led to the largest medical lawsuit settlement at that time.

The Women’s Fund hopes she empowers people to make an impact in their community.

“Erin Brockovich is truly a modern-day David fighting off today’s Goliath, so to have her story of inspiration and tenacity and vigor, I think she’ll move the room to really feel inspired,” Gay said.

Action 2 News anchor Cami Rapson is emcee of Thursday morning’s event.

This year, 130 purses are up for auction to support programs encouraging self-esteem and leadership in women and girls. The online purse auction is live until noon.

