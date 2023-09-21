ANOTHER DAY WITH FOG, THEN WARM & HUMID WEATHER

It’s another foggy morning across northeast Wisconsin. The fog may be thick in some areas, especially NORTH of Green Bay. Drivers shouldn’t be surprised to see their visibility change suddenly on the roads, so be on your toes... Look for the fog to fade away into the mid-morning hours.

With a partly sunny sky, today’s temperatures will rise into the warm low 80s. It’s also going to be another humid September day. Our high temperatures will be closer to the middle 70s near the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Another batch of fog may form late tonight. While anyone in northeast Wisconsin may see it early Friday, it should be thickest near the Bay and Lake Michigan. So in some ways, our weather will be a bit repetitive as we wrap up the work week.

One change that is heading our way, is an approaching disturbance to our west. This weathermaker will give us spotty showers and thunderstorms over the next few days. However, these rain chances are only 20% to 30% a piece, so it’s quite possible that you stay dry through the weekend... We only have a small chance of rain at Sunday’s Packers home opener, with a kickoff temperature near 70 degrees.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/SE 1-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: SW/SE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Early fog, especially NORTH. Partly sunny. Warm and humid. A stray storm WEST? HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog, especially LAKESIDE. LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Spotty thunderstorms WEST. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Stray thunderstorms WEST. HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Filtered sun and clouds. Less humid. Maybe a shower WEST? HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Nice again. HIGH: 69 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Bright sunshine. Quite pleasant. HIGH: 69

