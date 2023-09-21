3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Space... the Awesome Frontier

There are more stories about space than there are stars in the sky. Brad Spakowitz offers several of them today in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There are more stories about space than there are stars in the sky. Brad Spakowitz offers several of them today in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES:

  • New views of the northern lights (take a look at all the photos and a few videos WBAY viewers sent us at wbay.com/photos!)
  • Another world record for the Mars Ingenuity helicopter
  • New photos of the moon’s south pole showing we have to rethink that phrase “where the moon don’t shine”
  • and getting ahead of news you’ll be hearing this weekend, OSIRIS-REx returns to Earth with samples from its asteroid encounter

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed when her pickup truck went off a cliff in Sheboygan County
Woman dies after vehicle goes off cliff in Sheboygan County
Peanut butter cakes sold at Walmart were labeled as chocolate chip and don't mention peanuts, a...
Walmart cakes recalled
Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol aerial enforcement in five counties this week
Police lights
SWAT teams assist in Neenah search warrant, person in custody
Ahead of the first regular season home game of the season, the Green Bay Packers revealed their...
New food at Lambeau Field: Packers reveal new menu items

Latest News

Proposed bill would make herbal supplement Kratom legal in WI
There are more stories about space than there are stars in the sky. Brad Spakowitz offers...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Space... the Awesome Frontier
Suicide rates among veterans ages 18-35 is twice that of the civilian population.
Suicide rates a concern in the military veteran community
Appleton Police are working to recruit more people and expand the city's neighborhood watch...
DEBRIEF: APD Neighborhood Watch expansion