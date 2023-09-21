3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Space... the Awesome Frontier
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There are more stories about space than there are stars in the sky. Brad Spakowitz offers several of them today in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES:
- New views of the northern lights (take a look at all the photos and a few videos WBAY viewers sent us at wbay.com/photos!)
- Another world record for the Mars Ingenuity helicopter
- New photos of the moon’s south pole showing we have to rethink that phrase “where the moon don’t shine”
- and getting ahead of news you’ll be hearing this weekend, OSIRIS-REx returns to Earth with samples from its asteroid encounter
