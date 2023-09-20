Wisconsin Legislature called for special session on “child care crisis”

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s Legislature was called to meet in a special session Wednesday to address a child care crisis in the state.

Gov. Tony Evers proposes spending millions in an attempt to resolve the issue. He’s calling on the legislature to spend $365 million on child care statewide to make the pandemic-era Child Care Counts program permanent. Child Care Counts, which helped to pay wages and keep child care centers open, is expected to run out of funding in January.

This special session comes as a new report is released breaking down how and why child care is so expensive.

Forward Analytics, the research arm of the Wisconsin Counties Association, says it essentially boils down to supply and demand. There are a lot of children in need of day care and not enough workers.

This new reports finds that in the Green Bay area, the number of children per child care worker has gone up 42% since 2015. In Appleton, it went up 37%.

Child care workers are leaving the industry because their wages haven’t caught up, especially with inflation.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.