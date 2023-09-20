WARM & SOMEWHAT STICKY FOR SEPTEMBER

As we first alerted you yesterday, we have dense morning fog to the north and west of the Fox Valley. Reduced visibility will encourage most drivers to slow down and use their low beam headlights. The fog should be thinning out by the mid-morning hours.

Skies will be partly cloudy today. We’ll have a light south wind, which is drawing in warm and slightly humid air. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to about 80 degrees. Along the lakeshore, low to middle 70s are more likely. Either way, temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

More areas of fog may develop towards dawn Thursday. It’s most likely to form in the Northwoods and into Upper Michigan. That’s something to keep in mind if you have travel plans across northern Wisconsin tomorrow morning.

A disturbance wobbling in from the west will give us spotty showers and thundershowers from tomorrow through Sunday. While we don’t see any specific day as being a “washout”, our forecast will be unsettled with this weathermaker hovering across the region. With that in mind, we have to keep a shower chance going for Sunday’s Packers home opener, but that rain is not guaranteed.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL NOON

TODAY: S 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: SW/SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Early fog NORTHWEST. Partly cloudy. Quite warm. Slightly humid. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Areas of fog, especially NORTH. LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Thundershowers mainly WEST. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A chance of thundershowers. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of showers. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A bit cooler. HIGH: 69 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A chance of rain SOUTH. HIGH: 68

