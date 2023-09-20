Walmart cakes recalled

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you know someone with a peanut allergy, alert them about this recall.

Cake slices sold at Walmart were mislabeled. The Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake are misidentified as Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake.

The product doesn’t depict peanuts as the key ingredient and doesn’t have the peanut allergen warning on the label.

They were sold in 7-ounce packages. There’s a lot number BS23212 on the top of the package.

There are a lot of people with peanut allergies or sensitivity. It’s one of the eight most common food allergies in the U.S.

If you bought this cake and this allergy is a concern for you, Walmart says you can return the cake and get a refund.

No illnesses from this recall have been reported.

