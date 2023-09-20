SWAT teams assist in Neenah search warrant, person in custody

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah Police Department SWAT team and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team assisted the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office in serving a search warrant Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a residence in the 100 block of Washington Avenue. A person known to law enforcement was taken into custody. Neenah Police said there was no threat to the public.

As a precaution, the Neenah Joint School District was notified prior to this incident and area schools were put on a secure notice with additional law enforcement presence.

This is part of an ongoing investigation by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.