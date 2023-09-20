State revokes licenses of Dodge County auto dealers

These weren’t the first dealerships at the Beaver Dam addresses to have their licenses revoked this year
WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION(WEAU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation revoked the licenses of five wholesale auto dealers in Dodge County.

LB Motorsports, Top Dealers, and Jimiesautosale operated out of 1645 N. Spring St. in Beaver Dam.

Babsho Motors and Usher Autosales operated out of 822 Park Ave. in Beaver Dam.

The Division of Motor Vehicle’s Dealers and Agents Section says the dealers violated state law by failing to follow administrative requirements, specifically failing to maintain a licensed business facility. A hearing examiner ordered their license revoked in August. The dealerships had 30 days to appeal.

DOT records show it revoked the licenses of three wholesale dealers operating out of the same addresses back in March: Horsemen Motors and Your Experience at 1645 N. Spring St. and On the Go Auto at 822 Park Ave.

It revoked the licenses of three other dealers listed at the 822 Park Ave. address in January. They operated under the names CRP Enterprises, HB Motors, and R & R Tow and Trans.

Like the most recent revocations, those six wholesale companies failed to maintain a licensed business facility.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Flag (generic)
De Pere school flag policy draws controversy
The driver of a coach-type van was cited for hitting a pedestrian in a crosswalk near St....
Pedestrian struck and injured outside Green Bay hospital
Over 100 cats rescued from hoarding case
Over 100 cats rescued from a single property in the Fox Valley
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football TV camera on the sidelines prior to an NFL football game...
ABC will air an additional 10 ‘Monday Night Football’ games because of writers and actors strikes
school bus generic
Two Northeast Wisconsin schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools

Latest News

Room in a child care center
Wisconsin Legislature set to reject special session on child care, worker shortages
A girl in child care (file image)
Wisconsin report details child care’s high cost, low wages
Room in a child care center
Wisconsin Legislature asked to address "child care crisis"
Food prep, sales and office workers suffered the most job losses between 2019 and 2022
Report looks at pandemic's impact on job growth, wages