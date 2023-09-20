State revokes licenses of Dodge County auto dealers

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation revoked the licenses of five wholesale auto dealers in Dodge County.

LB Motorsports, Top Dealers, and Jimiesautosale operated out of 1645 N. Spring St. in Beaver Dam.

Babsho Motors and Usher Autosales operated out of 822 Park Ave. in Beaver Dam.

The Division of Motor Vehicle’s Dealers and Agents Section says the dealers violated state law by failing to follow administrative requirements, specifically failing to maintain a licensed business facility. A hearing examiner ordered their license revoked in August. The dealerships had 30 days to appeal.

DOT records show it revoked the licenses of three wholesale dealers operating out of the same addresses back in March: Horsemen Motors and Your Experience at 1645 N. Spring St. and On the Go Auto at 822 Park Ave.

It revoked the licenses of three other dealers listed at the 822 Park Ave. address in January. They operated under the names CRP Enterprises, HB Motors, and R & R Tow and Trans.

Like the most recent revocations, those six wholesale companies failed to maintain a licensed business facility.

