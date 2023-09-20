Report: Wisconsin’s biggest cities lost jobs, high-paying career wages slowed since pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The greater Green Bay area lost more than 6,000 jobs between 2019 and 2022. That’s according to new data from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, looking at the impact the pandemic had on jobs in our state.

Green Bay wasn’t alone. All three of our state’s largest metropolitan areas, including Milwaukee and Madison, lost jobs during that timeframe.

The hardest hit were office, food prep and sales workers.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows those three careers with median annual wages below $45,000 suffered the heaviest loss during the three-year span across our entire state. Food service lost more than 20,000 jobs during that timeframe.

Senior researcher Joe Peterangelo said most job growth is happening in higher-paying jobs that usually require higher education levels and training. That creates challenges.

“The jobs picture and the workforce picture is really difficult and requires a lot of attention and effort to produce the workforce we need,” Peterangelo said.

Traditionally, higher-paying jobs in areas like management and law saw the smallest change in wages. The legal profession saw salaries go down 0.2% in the state between 2019 and 2022.

Wages grew the most in lower-paying jobs throughout the state during that period. Food service wages jumped nearly 30% and personal care jobs, like hairstylists, rose nearly 20%.

Peterangelo offered some perspective, “Probably because there were more challenges in retaining those workers and securing those workers, they raised wages faster to try to attract and stabilize the workforce.”

