Report: Wisconsin’s biggest cities lost jobs, high-paying career wages slowed since pandemic

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the impact the pandemic had on jobs in Green Bay and other cities
By Emily Roberts
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The greater Green Bay area lost more than 6,000 jobs between 2019 and 2022. That’s according to new data from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, looking at the impact the pandemic had on jobs in our state.

Green Bay wasn’t alone. All three of our state’s largest metropolitan areas, including Milwaukee and Madison, lost jobs during that timeframe.

The hardest hit were office, food prep and sales workers.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows those three careers with median annual wages below $45,000 suffered the heaviest loss during the three-year span across our entire state. Food service lost more than 20,000 jobs during that timeframe.

Senior researcher Joe Peterangelo said most job growth is happening in higher-paying jobs that usually require higher education levels and training. That creates challenges.

“The jobs picture and the workforce picture is really difficult and requires a lot of attention and effort to produce the workforce we need,” Peterangelo said.

Traditionally, higher-paying jobs in areas like management and law saw the smallest change in wages. The legal profession saw salaries go down 0.2% in the state between 2019 and 2022.

Wages grew the most in lower-paying jobs throughout the state during that period. Food service wages jumped nearly 30% and personal care jobs, like hairstylists, rose nearly 20%.

Peterangelo offered some perspective, “Probably because there were more challenges in retaining those workers and securing those workers, they raised wages faster to try to attract and stabilize the workforce.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Flag (generic)
De Pere school flag policy draws controversy
The driver of a coach-type van was cited for hitting a pedestrian in a crosswalk near St....
Pedestrian struck and injured outside Green Bay hospital
Over 100 cats rescued from hoarding case
Over 100 cats rescued from a single property in the Fox Valley
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football TV camera on the sidelines prior to an NFL football game...
ABC will air an additional 10 ‘Monday Night Football’ games because of writers and actors strikes
school bus generic
Two Northeast Wisconsin schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools

Latest News

A girl in child care (file image)
Wisconsin Legislature called for special session on “child care crisis”
Food prep, sales and office workers suffered the most job losses between 2019 and 2022
Report looks at pandemic's impact on job growth, wages
Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the impact the pandemic had on jobs in...
Report: Wisconsin's largest cities lost jobs, wages in high-paying careers slowed
Peanut butter cakes sold at Walmart were labeled as chocolate chip and don't mention peanuts, a...
Walmart cakes recalled