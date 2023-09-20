Pickup crashes into elementary school during police pursuit

Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary School after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary School after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.

The school, located on the 5600 block of Suder Avenue, is barely a year old.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries and was taken into custody.

Engineers will assess the damage.

Washington Local Schools superintendent Kadee Anstadt said she reviewed surveillance video, and it showed that the pickup hit the curb, spinning it around, driving through the brick school wall backward.

Damage to Shoreland Elementary School is seen after a police pursuit on Wednesday.
Damage to Shoreland Elementary School is seen after a police pursuit on Wednesday.(WTVG)

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Flag (generic)
De Pere school flag policy draws controversy
The driver of a coach-type van was cited for hitting a pedestrian in a crosswalk near St....
Pedestrian struck and injured outside Green Bay hospital
Over 100 cats rescued from hoarding case
Over 100 cats rescued from a single property in the Fox Valley
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football TV camera on the sidelines prior to an NFL football game...
ABC will air an additional 10 ‘Monday Night Football’ games because of writers and actors strikes
school bus generic
Two Northeast Wisconsin schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools

Latest News

FILE: A set of EpiPens are seen in this undated photo. The FDA has denied approval of a...
FDA declines approval of needle-free epinephrine
A girl in child care (file image)
Wisconsin Legislature called for special session on “child care crisis”
FILE - Airbnb said Wednesday, Sept. 20 2023 it has removed 59,000 fake listings and blocked...
Airbnb says it’s cracking down on fake listings and has removed 59,000 of them this year
FILE - In this March 30, 2011, file photo, a bedbug is displayed at the Smithsonian Museum in...
Man says bedbugs at movie theater bit him and his wife