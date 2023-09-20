Packers help cancer patients with annual hat sales

$5 from the sale of each knit cap goes directly to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation
Sales of Packers vs. Cancer hats will help the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the seventh year, the Green Bay Packers, Bellin Health and the Lombardi Cancer Foundation are teaming up for the Packers vs. Cancer fundraising campaign.

Tuesday they unveiled the 2023 Packers vs. Cancer hat. Five dollars from the sale of each special knit cap goes directly to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation.

Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon and running back Patrick Taylor greeted patients who are battling cancer.

The campaign hits close to home for Nixon, whose mother was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

“My mom is just attacking it every day. That woman is strong, man. I love her to death,” Nixon said.

Nixon said he hopes spreading awareness about the importance of early screening and detection will help save lives.

