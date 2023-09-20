Newborn baby found dead in vehicle parked in home’s backyard, police say

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLIARD, Ohio (Gray News) – Officials in Ohio said a newborn baby died after it was left in a hot vehicle parked in the backyard of a home Wednesday.

Officers with the Hilliard Division of Police were called to the home just before 9 a.m. after medics with the Norwich Township Fire Department responded to the home for a medical emergency and found evidence that a child was recently born there.

Officers searched the home where they found the baby in a vehicle parked in the backyard.

The officers administered CPR, and the child was taken to the hospital, where it was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine how the baby died.

Officials said a woman believed to be the child’s mother was taken to an area hospital.

“This is a heartbreaking situation and one of the worst calls to receive,” Chief of Police Michael Woods said. “We’re focused on determining what happened to this child.”

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with related information is asked to call police at 614-876-7321.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of a coach-type van was cited for hitting a pedestrian in a crosswalk near St....
Pedestrian struck and injured outside Green Bay hospital
American Flag (generic)
De Pere school flag policy draws controversy
Over 100 cats rescued from hoarding case
Over 100 cats rescued from a single property in the Fox Valley
Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol aerial enforcement in five counties this week
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football TV camera on the sidelines prior to an NFL football game...
ABC will air an additional 10 ‘Monday Night Football’ games because of writers and actors strikes

Latest News

Kane Brown arrives at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11,...
Kane Brown announces tour dates for 2024
File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged but signals likelihood of another hike this year to fight inflation
Police lights
SWAT teams assist in Neenah search warrant, person in custody
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation in October