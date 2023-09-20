New forensic investigations minor at UW-Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - UWO is offering a minor for the first time this semester in forensic investigations.

The professor who created the program said he wants to give students the ability to be able to walk on to any crime scene and help crack the case.

Using bones to solve mysteries Dr. Jordan Karsten says he’s made this his life’s mission. He’s a forensic anthropologist at UW-Oshkosh and regularly helps law enforcement identify human remains.

“Law enforcement or death investigators come into contact with human skeletons or what they believe to be human skeletons or decomposed human remains they’ll often times contact me,” said Dr. Karsten.

After assisting with more than 100 cases, Karsten knows these skills are in high demand. So, he created the minor in forensic investigations, giving students hands-on learning from burial excavation to identifying remains.

Some students are already working on site with police.

“I think being able to bring closure to people who are harmed or have spent countless hours looking for answers I think that’s a really special thing to me able to do,” said Ethan Phillips, a student pursuing the minor in forensic investigations.

The program at UWO can help prepare students to work in a number of areas across the state including here at the grand chute police department.

Kali Draeger and Mariah Hulbert are evidence specialists.

“We have some blood stains on this shirt - synthetic blood and once we spray it on a chemical reaction will occur. And it will glow bright blue,” explains Draeger

They say in Wisconsin the workload is growing and so are the number of jobs.

“Yes it’s we need a lot of people,” said Draeger.

Draeger, Dr. Karsten and students want to raise awareness about the delicate work they do working to help solve crimes and make a difference for families and communities.

