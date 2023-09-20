Man charged with stabbing mother in car will stand trial

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah man accused of fatally stabbing his mother as they drove through Clintonville stood silent in court Tuesday when asked to enter his plea.

A judge entered a “not guilty” plea on Jordan Peters’s behalf and bound him over for trial.

Officials say Peters, 19, admitted killing his mother and said he planned it for about a week.

The police chief says Peters and his mother, who was also from Neenah, were visiting the area. She was able to stop the car after being stabbed, and a witness called police. She was airlifted to a hospital but died later. She has not been publicly identified.

Peters was arrested at the scene and didn’t resist arrest, police said.

His trial date wasn’t immediately set.

