Fight over DEI funding in UW system continues

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Work in the state capitol remains at a standstill. Republican lawmakers on Wednesday quickly gaveled in and out of a special session called by Democratic Governor Tony Evers.

Included in the governor’s proposal was money earmarked for the UW System, which has drawn the ire of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for not eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion staffing. The speaker has said he will block pay raises for UW system employees if those DEI positions are not eliminated.

J.R. Ross, editor of wispolitics.com, which broke the story of the pay raises, joins us in the video above to talk about the conflict.

