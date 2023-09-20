FDA declines approval of needle-free epinephrine

FILE: A set of EpiPens are seen in this undated photo. The FDA has denied approval of a needle-free version of epinephrine and requested more information about the needle-free allergy drug.(WFMZ via CNN Newsource)
Sep. 20, 2023
(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is sending a drug maker back to the drawing board.

ASR Pharmaceuticals’ nasal spray, called “Neffy,” is a needle-free epinephrine that is aimed for people who suffer from severe allergies.

Earlier this year, an independent branch of the FDA recommended the product be approved.

However, on Tuesday, the deadline for the FDA to give the nod, the agency asked for additional information about Neffy, including more research on repeat dosages of the drug.

The president and CEO of ARS issued a statement saying the company was “very surprised by this action.”

If Neffy does eventually get approved, it would be the first product of its type.

Roughly 40 million Americans experience severe allergic reactions.

