Consulting firms pitch services to GBAPS Board for boundary and equity study

The boundary and equity study is apart of GBAPS 10-Year Facilities Master Plan
The board will vote on which firm they choose soon
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday evening’s Green Bay Area Public School District’s Board of Education special meeting welcomed two consulting firms via Zoom for presentations on what they would do when it comes to studying the district’s boundaries and equity.

MGT Consulting and Cooperative Strategies had 45 minutes to present why the Board should choose them to study the district’s boundaries and equity.

Both firms promoted having multiple chances for community involvement throughout the process; however, each firm had a different approach to the planning process.

MGT Consulting would create an attendance matrix to see if schools have outgrown their boundaries plus forecast future children coming into the district based on birth rates in recent years.

Cooperating Solutions would provide a closest school analysis where, depending on findings, some children could get a choice of what school they attend based on distance.

Board Vice President James Lyerly said Green Bay has seen a rapid change of demographics in the community and questioned whether providing three to four years of data is enough to project demographic changes in the future.

“As we look at the diversity of the population one of our key concerns is making sure as we make changes in the District that we aim towards more diversity versus not right and trying to balance that,” Lyerly said.

Both firms confirm they don’t want to go back too far in the data since numbers are always changing.

Lyerly said the Board is still working on a charter for the Community Advisory Committee, which outlines the committee’s mission, membership qualifications, and responsibilities.

He said the purpose of the committee is to take the data collected from the consulting firm and personalize it, bringing it to a local setting and making sure the boundaries are equitable and do not impact one population over another.

The Board will decide which consulting firm they will work with at its next meeting, on Monday, September 25. They will also take a final vote on the fate of the Leonardo da Vinci School for Gifted Learners. On September 11, the Board recommended Leonardo da Vinci School for Gifted Learners be removed from the closing resolution.

Wequiock Elementary School will not be a part of the study as the Board voted unanimously on August 28 to close the school next year.

If you missed the meeting and would like to hear the presentations, click here.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

lady justice (generic)
Ohio man arrested with Manitowoc County 12-year-old gets probation
Houses in neighborhood
Boomers are hoarding all the houses
Over 100 cats rescued from hoarding case
Over 100 cats rescued from a single property in the Fox Valley
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Police lights
Missing Wautoma man found dead after crash

Latest News

School meeting on a choosing a consulting firm
Green Bay Public school district's meeting heard from two consulting firms
Temperatures will warm up later this week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fog expected in some areas tomorrow morning
The driver of a coach-type van was cited for hitting a pedestrian in a crosswalk near St....
Pedestrian struck and injured outside Green Bay hospital
The Hallmark Channel has released its 2023 holiday movie lineup.
‘Tis the Season: The Hallmark Channel’s 2023 movie lineup is here