‘CLOSED LOW’ BRINGS DAILY CHANCES OF THUNDERSHOWERS THROUGH NEXT WEEK

Skies will continue to be partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday. We’ll have a light south wind, which is drawing in warm and slightly humid air. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to about 80 degrees. Along the lakeshore, low to middle 70s are more likely. Either way, temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

More areas of fog may develop towards dawn again Thursday morning. It’s most likely to form in the Northwoods and into Upper Michigan. That’s something to keep in mind if you have travel plans across northern Wisconsin.

A disturbance wobbling in from the western United States will give us spotty showers and thundershowers from tomorrow through Sunday. A “closed low” looks to form over the western U.S. on Thursday which means the low will be cutoff from the main jet stream. Because of this, the system will move slowly to the east into the Midwest by Friday. This system will cause enough initiate to create afternoon chances of thundershowers starting Thursday and continue through next week. While we don’t see any specific day as being a “washout”, our forecast will be unsettled with this weathermaker hovering across the region. With that in mind, we have to keep a shower chance going for Sunday’s Packers home opener, but that rain is not guaranteed.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Quite warm. Slightly humid. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Areas of fog, especially NORTH. LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm. PM thundershowers possible. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Thundershowers mainly WEST. HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A chance of thundershowers. HIGH: 74 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of showers. HIGH: 70 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A bit cooler. HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A chance of rain SOUTH. HIGH: 69

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.