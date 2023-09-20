Ariens Nordic Center named official training site for U.S. Biathlon

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ariens Nordic Center receives a first of its kind designation as an official training site for the U.S. Biathlon. The announcement is expected to have a major impact on the facility and attract athletes from across the county to the Brillion area.

Since the Ariens Nordic Center celebrated its grand opening in December of 2022, the Ariens Nordic Center has been in the spotlight as having one of the best courses in the country, for athletes, who compete in the biathlon.

“It’s a great opportunity for the community really helping put Brillion on the map and get people out here. Ariens has been here many years, and this is just another reason for people to come visit Brillion and try something maybe they’ve never even heard of before.” Director, Ariens Nordic Center Monica Ariens said.

The decision, for the official designation, comes as Ariens renews its sponsorship of the U.S. Biathlon.

“I expect as we go forward, we will have other locations that could earn this designation, but it’s not something we’re going to hand out without a lot of thought into it.” U.S. Biathlon President and CEO Jack Gierhart said.

One of the deciding factors behind the designation making this among the top training centers in the country includes the exceptional trail system. It was designed by two-time Olympian John Morton.

To celebrate, Ariens Nordic Center, will host several events which are open to the public.

“One is Friday evening; we’re doing a pro-am relay where people can sign up and participate and race with actual U.S. Biathlon athletes which is pretty cool. Then on Saturday evening, we’re doing take a shot at biathlon where people can come out, you don’t have to have any experience. If you want to learn about Biathlon, we will show you about Biathlon and you get to do it with the U.S. Biathlon team so a great opportunity to come and see what it’s all about.” Monica Ariens said.

Back in June, the Ariens Nordic Center hosted a camp for about 30 athletes, considered to be up and coming with an interest in the U.S. Biathlon.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.