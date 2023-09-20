3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Internet surfing tied to lower dementia risk

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’ve all heard about kids spending too much time on the internet, but what about older adults?

It turns out, internet surfing might be good for them.

A study of more than 18,000 adults 50 and older found those who used the internet regularly had about half the risk of dementia compared to those who didn’t use it regularly.

But there is a limit to how much time on the ‘Net is a good time. Brad Spakowitz looks at the study and everything it learned in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

