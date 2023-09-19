Wisconsin leads the nation in roundabouts

No state in the country has more roundabouts than Wisconsin
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No state in the country has more roundabouts than Wisconsin. For those of you who remember how confusing it was when they first started being constructed about two decades ago, that statistic may surprise you.

Still, it has become a way of life for drivers in Wisconsin and the number is only going to increase, especially with the I-41 expansion project and south bridge connector.

In the video above, we are joined by Dr. Xiao Qin, UW Milwaukee Director Institute of Physical Infrastructure and Transportation; Director of UWM’s Safe and Smart Traffic Lab.

Dr. Xiao Qin worked with the Department of Transportation on the first comprehensive analysis of roundabouts in the state about a dozen years ago.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

lady justice (generic)
Ohio man arrested with Manitowoc County 12-year-old gets probation
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Police lights
Missing Wautoma man found dead after crash
Houses in neighborhood
Boomers are hoarding all the houses
Over 100 cats rescued from hoarding case
Over 100 cats rescued from a single property in the Fox Valley

Latest News

Coffee grounds collected from a Wausau-area restaurant
3 BREWLLIANT MINUTES: New uses for old coffee grounds
Two Businesses speak to us following the devastating Pulaski fire
Businesses affected by Pulaski fire dealing with the aftermath
Two Businesses speak to us following the devastating Pulaski fire
Businesses affected by Pulaski fire trying to pick up the pieces
No state in the country has more roundabouts than Wisconsin
Wisconsin leads the nation in roundabouts