Wisconsin leads the nation in roundabouts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No state in the country has more roundabouts than Wisconsin. For those of you who remember how confusing it was when they first started being constructed about two decades ago, that statistic may surprise you.

Still, it has become a way of life for drivers in Wisconsin and the number is only going to increase, especially with the I-41 expansion project and south bridge connector.

In the video above, we are joined by Dr. Xiao Qin, UW Milwaukee Director Institute of Physical Infrastructure and Transportation; Director of UWM’s Safe and Smart Traffic Lab.

Dr. Xiao Qin worked with the Department of Transportation on the first comprehensive analysis of roundabouts in the state about a dozen years ago.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.