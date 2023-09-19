WARMING UP WITH A SLIGHT RAIN CHANCE...

Showers and thunderstorms have been pushing through southern Wisconsin early this morning. The northern flank of this precipitation may bring folks along and south of Highway 10 a shower chance. Otherwise, your Tuesday will have a variable sky. Look for more sunshine across the Northwoods, with increasing clouds farther south.

Meanwhile, a south wind is developing. That’s going to bring us seasonably mild highs around 70 degrees this afternoon. That south wind will continue to warm things up for the rest of the work week. High temperatures tomorrow through Friday will be close to 80 degrees. That’s about 10 degrees warmer than normal for the last three days of summer.

Keep an eye out for areas of dense fog late tonight and into early Wednesday morning. It’s most likely to form near and north of Highway 29. Drivers may be forced to slow down and use their low beam headlights. The foggy weather may repeat itself early Thursday morning too.

Our weekend forecast is evolving... And it seems like a front will arrive a little earlier than originally expected. That means that showers will be more likely for Sunday’s Packers home opener. Despite the increasing clouds and rain chances, high temperatures will rise mainly into the 70s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SE/S 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: SE/S 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Variable clouds, with more sun NORTH. A few showers SOUTH. HIGH: 72, 60s lakeside

TONIGHT: A few thundershowers SOUTH. Farther NORTH, fog may become dense. LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Spotty thundershowers. Much warmer. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Areas of early fog. Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty thunderstorms. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Showers develop WEST. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Turning cloudy. Breezy with rain developing. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. HIGH: 70

