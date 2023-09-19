WARMING UP WITH A SLIGHT RAIN CHANCE...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Temperatures are rising, and highs will be about 80 degrees for the last two days of summer
By Steve Beylon
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Showers and thunderstorms have been pushing through southern Wisconsin early this morning. The northern flank of this precipitation may bring folks along and south of Highway 10 a shower chance. Otherwise, your Tuesday will have a variable sky. Look for more sunshine across the Northwoods, with increasing clouds farther south.

Meanwhile, a south wind is developing. That’s going to bring us seasonably mild highs around 70 degrees this afternoon. That south wind will continue to warm things up for the rest of the work week. High temperatures tomorrow through Friday will be close to 80 degrees. That’s about 10 degrees warmer than normal for the last three days of summer.

Keep an eye out for areas of dense fog late tonight and into early Wednesday morning. It’s most likely to form near and north of Highway 29. Drivers may be forced to slow down and use their low beam headlights. The foggy weather may repeat itself early Thursday morning too.

Our weekend forecast is evolving... And it seems like a front will arrive a little earlier than originally expected. That means that showers will be more likely for Sunday’s Packers home opener. Despite the increasing clouds and rain chances, high temperatures will rise mainly into the 70s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SE/S 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: SE/S 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Variable clouds, with more sun NORTH. A few showers SOUTH. HIGH: 72, 60s lakeside

TONIGHT: A few thundershowers SOUTH. Farther NORTH, fog may become dense. LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Spotty thundershowers. Much warmer. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Areas of early fog. Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty thunderstorms. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Showers develop WEST. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Turning cloudy. Breezy with rain developing. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. HIGH: 70

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

lady justice (generic)
Ohio man arrested with Manitowoc County 12-year-old gets probation
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Police lights
Missing Wautoma man found dead after crash
Houses in neighborhood
Boomers are hoarding all the houses
Nine of these men were from the Fox Valley Area and one was from Beaver Dam.
Oshkosh Police arrest 10 men in undercover prostitution investigation

Latest News

First Alert Weather
TURNING WARMER FOR THE MID-WEEK
Temperatures are rising, and highs will be about 80 degrees for the last two days of summer
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer's last gasp?
As summer closes, a warmup on the way before the start of fall
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler temps tomorrow, warmup on its way
First Alert Weather
QUIET WEATHER TO START THE WORK WEEK...