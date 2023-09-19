Two Northeast Wisconsin schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two schools in Northeast Wisconsin have been named a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School.

It’s an honor bestowed on just 353 schools nationwide this year.

Houdini Elementary in the Appleton Area School District and Evans Elementary in the Fond Du Lac School District were both recognized for closing achievement gaps among student groups.

Blue Ribbon status is awarded by the the U.S. Department of Education. There were six other schools in Wisconsin to also win an award. Check the website to look at other schools on the list.

