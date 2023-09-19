Two Northeast Wisconsin schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools

school bus generic
school bus generic
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two schools in Northeast Wisconsin have been named a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School.

It’s an honor bestowed on just 353 schools nationwide this year.

Houdini Elementary in the Appleton Area School District and Evans Elementary in the Fond Du Lac School District were both recognized for closing achievement gaps among student groups.

Blue Ribbon status is awarded by the the U.S. Department of Education. There were six other schools in Wisconsin to also win an award. Check the website to look at other schools on the list.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

lady justice (generic)
Ohio man arrested with Manitowoc County 12-year-old gets probation
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Police lights
Missing Wautoma man found dead after crash
Houses in neighborhood
Boomers are hoarding all the houses
Nine of these men were from the Fox Valley Area and one was from Beaver Dam.
Oshkosh Police arrest 10 men in undercover prostitution investigation

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media in Madison, Wis.
Republican leader blocks University of Wisconsin pay raises in D.E.I. fight
The driver of a coach-type van was cited for hitting a pedestrian in a crosswalk near St....
Pedestrian struck and injured outside Green Bay hospital
Peters said he planned to kill his mother for about a week
Jordan Peters in court for Clintonville stabbing
American flag hangs on a wall during the De Pere school board meeting on flag policy
De Pere school board will rewrite limited flag proposal