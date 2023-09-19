TURNING WARM AS SUMMER COMES TO AN END

We’ll see a variably cloudy sky this evening with low clouds and fog filling in after midnight. Temperatures will be above average with lows in the mid 50s. Areas of dense fog are likely north/northwest of the Fox Valley. The fog should lift by 10 a.m. but clouds may persist past the lunch hour. We’ll then see a mix of sun and clouds. Most of us will be dry, but a stray shower or storm is possible. High temperatures Wednesday through Friday will be close to 80 degrees. That’s about 10 degrees warmer than normal for the final three days of summer, and it will be slightly humid.

With the higher humidity, the foggy weather may repeat itself early Thursday morning too. Drivers may be forced to slow down and use their low beam headlights once again. Skies should be mostly sunny by Thursday afternoon. We should begin Friday dry, but by the afternoon spotty storms could develop. It will be the first of several unsettled days with additional chances for rain continuing into the weekend.

Our weekend forecast is evolving... after a round of showers Friday night into Saturday, a slow moving storm system will approach from the west. That also means showers will be possible for Sunday’s Packers home opener, although the heaviest rain should stay across western Wisconsin. Despite the increasing clouds and rain chances, high temperatures will be near-normal... around 70 degrees. The chance for rain continues Monday with showers shifting south on Tuesday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY - LAKE MICHIGAN UNTIL NOON WED.

WEDNESDAY: S 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: A stray shower possible. Areas of fog... may become dense NORTH. LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A spotty shower. Warmer. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Areas of early fog. Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty thunderstorms late. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Turning cloudy. Breezy with scattered rain showers. HIGH: 70 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. HIGH: 69 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers SOUTH. HIGH: 71

