Pedestrian struck and injured outside Green Bay hospital

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A coach van struck and injured a pedestrian crossing the street outside St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay Tuesday morning.

Police say the driver of the van was turning left from Porlier St. onto Webster Ave. and struck a 59-year-old person crossing Webster just before 10 a.m.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital. Police say their injuries weren’t life-threatening.

The driver, an 81-year-old man from Green Bay, was cited for Failure to Yield to a Pedestrian at a Controlled Intersection.

Police are reminding drivers to be aware of their surroundings.

“This is a high-traffic area for not only drivers but also pedestrians,” Police Capt. Clint Beguhn said. “We ask drivers to please slow down, be mindful of your surroundings, and eliminate distractions, so we can avoid situations like the one today.”

Coincidentally, police are already planning a “Frogger” event next month to educate drivers about pedestrian safety at the nearby intersection of Webster Ave. at Eliza St.

