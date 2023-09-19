Packers fans asked to update their Packers App before gameday

Packers showcase 4K video boards and other upgrades at Lambeau Field
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers is reminding ticketholders to update their app before the next game, or they might not get into Lambeau Field.

The latest version of the Packers mobile app features critical updates to the app’s integration with Ticketmaster. Because of these changes, fans and ticket holders must update their Packers app prior to arriving at Lambeau Field to access their tickets to Sunday’s game through the app.

Fans who do not update their Packers app before gameday will not be able to access their tickets through the app, the Packers said in a statement Tuesday. Those who cannot update the app can still access their tickets via web browser.

The Packers website has more information on the app.

