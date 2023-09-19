Over 100 cats rescued from a single property in the Fox Valley

VILLAGE OF HARRISON, Wis. (WBAY) - 124 cats were rescued from a hoarding situation in the Fox Valley. Veterinarians and animal care managers say it’s the largest case they’ve ever had and now they urgently need help.

The cats were rescued Friday, September 15.

The shelter says this case could cost them thousands of dollars. They are pleading with the public to help. Most of the cats and kittens are under 6-years-old, rescued by the Fox Valley Humane Association.

Danielle Weninger said, “We originally thought 50 cats because one of the officers that was a part of it was able to count but that was only a fraction of it.”

Weninger goes on to say this case is more than 5 times the size of any hoarding incident she’s been a part of. She says someone drove by the property in the area served by Fox Valley and first noticed the smell. Authorities are only telling us the home is in the Village of Harrison because children are involved. Weninger says the owner surrendered the cats willingly.

“We think just after a certain point it could’ve been too much for her to pay for or just embarrassment.” Weninger commented.

The cats are all different ages and they’ll be ready for adoption as soon as this week.

Doctor Jim Ziegler said, “Many times in a hoarding situation the cats can take on a feral type of attitude. These are young animals that are going to be carefree and happy and playful.”

The shelter is pleading with the public for help.

“We estimate that this could cost the organization up to $30,000 dollars to deal with this from start to finish it’s going to take weeks to sort through all of this.” Doctor Jim Ziegler added.

Doctor Ziegler says money would help the most, but they also need cat litter, food, and good homes.

“We’re going to need adoptions we’re going to need a lot of adoptions out there.” Doctor Jim Ziegler said.

Right now, it is uncertain if the owner will face charges.

We have a link to donate to the humane association.

