More cases of nicotine poisoning in children

Cases are on the rise as children find vaping devices at home
By Aisha Morales
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Your child could be at risk of nicotine poisoning.

That warning comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which noticed more and more kids are getting their hands on vaping devices.

The CDC says cases of child nicotine poisoning keep rising as kids find vaping devices in the home.

In most cases, kids are modeling their parent’s behavior and using vape pens they find lying around the house, the CDC says.

In the latest report, which covers April 2022 through March 2023, over 7,000 E-cigarette poisoning cases were reported in the U.S. -- over 6,000 of those were kids under 5 years old -- but the CDC believes these cases are under-reported.

A 2016 law requires manufacturers to make refillable E-cigarette cartridges child-proof, but the law doesn’t require them to child-proof disposable vaping devices.

Health officials remind you to keep vaping devices out of a child’s reach.

Nicotine poisoning symptoms typically include dizziness, tremors, elevated heart rate, and vomiting. If you’re worried your child may have nicotine poisoning, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

lady justice (generic)
Ohio man arrested with Manitowoc County 12-year-old gets probation
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Police lights
Missing Wautoma man found dead after crash
Houses in neighborhood
Boomers are hoarding all the houses
Nine of these men were from the Fox Valley Area and one was from Beaver Dam.
Oshkosh Police arrest 10 men in undercover prostitution investigation

Latest News

American Flag (generic)
De Pere school flag policy draws controversy
Senior adults practice mobility exercises
Green Bay rescuers respond to more falls
Hundreds of kids are hurt in car crashes in the U.S. every day
Child Passenger Safety Week
Photo provided by the Green Bay Police Department of a prowler in a west-side neighborhood
Green Bay police search for west-side prowler