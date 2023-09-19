More cases of nicotine poisoning in children

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Your child could be at risk of nicotine poisoning.

That warning comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which noticed more and more kids are getting their hands on vaping devices.

The CDC says cases of child nicotine poisoning keep rising as kids find vaping devices in the home.

In most cases, kids are modeling their parent’s behavior and using vape pens they find lying around the house, the CDC says.

In the latest report, which covers April 2022 through March 2023, over 7,000 E-cigarette poisoning cases were reported in the U.S. -- over 6,000 of those were kids under 5 years old -- but the CDC believes these cases are under-reported.

A 2016 law requires manufacturers to make refillable E-cigarette cartridges child-proof, but the law doesn’t require them to child-proof disposable vaping devices.

Health officials remind you to keep vaping devices out of a child’s reach.

Nicotine poisoning symptoms typically include dizziness, tremors, elevated heart rate, and vomiting. If you’re worried your child may have nicotine poisoning, call 911 immediately.

